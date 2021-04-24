Sheriff: Domestic violence suspect barricades himself in room for hours

A White Plains man remained in jail Saturday after he allegedly tried to attack a woman and barricaded himself in a room for several hours.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Wesley Mark Goodson, 49, with third-degree domestic violence, obstructing governmental operations, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies were called Goodson’s home on the 4000 block of Alabama 9 to respond to a domestic incident. By the time they arrived, he said, Goodson had run away.
Around 8 a.m, Wade said, deputies were called back to the home after Goodson had called a woman at the house, she had driven him home and he tried to attack her with a large knife.
Goodson then barricaded himself into a bedroom, still with the knife, and threatened to kill anyone who came inside.
Deputies spent about four hours trying to coax him out and then threw tear gas into the house, he said, before Goodson came out.
This is the second time this week the sheriff’s office’s emergency service team has been called to a scene, Wade said. Deputies got into a standoff with James “Jayda” Huckaby that lasted 10 hours Wednesday at Huckaby’s Anniston home. Luckily, he said, no one was hurt both times.
Additionally, Wade said, the sheriff’s office is short staffed.
“It really puts a strain on the agency,” he said.