Sheriff: 'Doing all we know to aid in the search'

Authorities continue Ohatchee search for alleged armed suspects

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office have been joined by other local, state and federal officials in an effort to locate three Hispanic males in the Greensport Road area north of Ohatchee.

Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Anniston Star Monday afternoon his agency became involved after the three suspects involved allegedly robbed a jewelry store in Rainbow City early Monday morning.