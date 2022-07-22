 Skip to main content
Sheriff: DNA evidence links kidnapping suspect to prior rape cases

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade announces Friday that the recent kidnapping has been linked through DNA evidence of two prior cases.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

DNA evidence links the suspect in the July 4th kidnapping of a Choccolocco woman to two unsolved rape cases dating back to 2012, officials announced in a Friday morning press conference. 

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the District Attorney’s office, announced that Tony Lamar White, 47, of Anniston, has been connected through DNA evidence after the Alabama Department of Forensic Science processed White’s DNA and ran it through the national DNA database known as CODIS. 