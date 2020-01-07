Sheriff: Deputy catches burglar at storage units

A Glencoe man was charged Saturday after a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy reportedly caught him burglarizing storage units early that morning.
Deputies charged Austin Blake Curvin, 26, with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said a deputy was checking Leatherwood Self-Storage in Alexandria around 4:45 p.m. when he caught Curvin burglarizing from several units and arrested him.
According to court documents, Curvin was found with bolt cutters and metal snips.
After Curvin’s arrest, Wade said, deputies cleared several theft cases in Calhoun and Etowah Counties and recovered stolen property from his home.
“Not only did he stop a burglary in progress, he followed up with a search warrant,” Wade said of the deputy who arrested Curvin.
According to Wade, this is the third burglary near U.S. 431 in the past three weeks; he said all three cases have been solved.
“We can’t be everywhere, but if you do this, our track record is pretty good at catching you,” Wade said.
Curvin remained in jail Tuesday with bond set at $19,500. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Wade said he expects that other agencies will charge Curvin as well.
Third-degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools are both Class C felonies, which can each result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.