A man killed Wednesday in a high-speed police chase was wanted in connection with several domestic disputes, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Thursday.
Wade said deputies had been called three times Wednesday to the home of 37-year-old Jackie Blackburn on Hellamanard Road in Ohatchee, each concerning a domestic incident.
The second time deputies were called, Wade said, they took a police report after Blackburn allegedly assaulted a relative. During the first two visits, Wade said, Blackburn was not at the home.
Wade said deputies were called to the home a third time around 5 p.m. Shortly after, Wade said, Blackburn pulled up.
Wade said a deputy ordered Blackburn to get out of his car, but Blackburn drove away, prompting the chase through Ohatchee.
According to Wade, deputies chased Blackburn onto Mountainview Road when his car hit some train tracks and swerved off the road, hitting some trees.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Wednesday night that Blackburn was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 7 p.m. Brown said Wednesday he planned to send Blackburn’s body to the state Department of Forensic Science laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Wade described the incident as a tragedy, and said Blackburn’s death was distressing for deputies.
“I wish that this person had chosen not to do this,” Wade said.