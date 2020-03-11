Sheriff: Dearmanville man shoots show dog with BB gun

Authorities were investigating Wednesday after, they said, a Dearmanville man shot his neighbor’s show dog more than 50 times with a BB gun.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said a man called deputies March 5 after he discovered someone had repeatedly shot his dog, a male German shorthair pointer named Piper.
Wade said the dog was acting sick, so the man took it to a veterinarian for an X-ray, which showed more than 50 lead pellets embedded in the dog’s body. The dog had been suffering from lead poisoning, underwent emergency surgery and survived, according to Wade.
When deputies searched a neighbor’s house, Wade said, they found two BB guns, methamphetamine, suboxone and drug paraphernalia. Wade said the neighbor admitted to shooting the dog, which had been kept in a kennel about 80 yards from his house.
Deputies charged the neighbor, Jimmy Fox, 49, March 5 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Wade said Wednesday deputies were working to charge Fox with shooting the dog.
The man could be also charged, according to an incident report, with aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class C felony that can result in up to a decade in prison.