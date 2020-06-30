Sheriff, chief, pastor lead public law enforcement discussion

Anniston police Capt. Curtis McCants has a piece of advice for new officers conducting a traffic stop: Imagine you’re pulling over your mother.
McCants, pastor Fred J. Smith of The Bridge Christian Center in Anniston and Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade sat down for a panel discussion on Monday to talk about community policing and police training protocol. Good policing, McCants said, begins with officers treating people with respect and understanding others’ personal situations.
“You treat people the way that you want to be treated,” McCants said. “And that’s a really simple concept.”
The discussion Monday covered a variety of topics including how law enforcement officers are recruited, the training they receive and the differences in their jobs based on the agencies they work for. About a dozen people attended the two-hour discussion. Smith guided the discussion about policing by asking basic questions about policing.
“Tonight, our goal is to show how we can bridge some of the gaps in our community through relationships,” Smith said. “We know that we’re going through a lot of changes in the world today, and much of the changes that we are going through is dealing with policing.”
Smith began by asking Wade and McCants to explain the difference between the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department.
“The first part of the difference between the Sheriff’s Office and, say, a police department is the sheriff is elected,” Wade said. “I serve at the pleasure of the people.”
The roles of the Sheriff’s Office, according to Wade, include responsibility for the county jail, courthouse security, law enforcement for unincorporated parts of the county and serving civil processes such as warrants or evictions.
McCants explained that the Anniston Police Department primarily does work with traffic accidents, answering calls, patrolling and city court duties.
“The main thing is that we service the city,” McCants said. “Anything within the city limits.”
McCants stressed that officers should treat people with respect and understand others’ personal situations. Wade echoed McCants’ sentiments, saying that building relationships with the community matters.
“If you walk into a neighborhood and they’re willing to talk to you and know who you are, those things matter,” Wade said. “If you just ride around with your windows up and never talk to anybody, that’s not good policing.”
Wade offered an analogy to maintaining good relations with the community, even in the aftermath of an event like the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May: a hypothetical checkbook that law enforcement officials put “deposits of good will” in.
“If something happens in the world like we’re seeing now, you don’t have a savings account built up where you’ve done a lot of good in your community, you’re gonna see bad things happen,” he said.
Smith then asked the two what helps an officer make the transition to practicing good community policing.
“We have a field training officer phase once he finishes the police academy,” McCants replied. “I sometimes mention to the field training officers that this person is probably gonna be an image of you. So, therefore, you need to train them as such.”
Wade said the training that deputies undergo includes psychological evaluations and background checks. The process of hiring a deputy, from the time the Sheriff’s Office looks at the candidate to the time of hire, is about two months, Wade said. Then, the deputy goes through a 13-week long academy.
“It’s a lot of training,” Wade said. “When they make decisions, most of their decisions are based on what the law says.”
Wade and McCants agreed that doing their jobs effectively is difficult without a positive relationship and trust from the community.
“When you have certain cases that you need to communicate with victims and witnesses, you need a decent relationship or a good relationship to be able to talk to those people and get information that helps solve crimes,” McCants said. “We’re only as good as the community we serve.”
Wade said that relationships are “everything” when it comes to law enforcement, which is why much of the discussion.
“If they don’t have any trust or any faith in you that you’re gonna do the right thing then you’ve got nothing,” Wade said.
Both Wade and McCants disavowed the actions of Floyd’s arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, who is no longer a police officer and who has been charged with murder and manslaughter; three other former officers are also charged with crimes in Floyd’s death.
“It’s a terrible thing that took place,” McCants said. “It’s embarrassing to me as a law enforcement officer to see that. That was inhumane.”
“What the officer did was not in any kind of training,” Wade said. “He’s sitting there with his knee on the man’s neck and the man’s telling him he can’t breathe and he never flinches a muscle. He’s got people videoing and screaming at him and he just stares at him. Get him up and put him in the car.”
Smith said that Monday’s conversation should allow the community to see another side of law enforcement.
“We are definitely gonna benefit from what we heard this evening,” he said.