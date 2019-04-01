Recent assaults on local corrections officers have highlighted a need for additional staff and funding, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Wade cited two specific incident of violence by jail inmates against staff earlier this year; The Star discovered another incident involving one of the same inmates in court records. The sheriff said all the incidents are examples of the constant threats faced by his staff, which he says is undermanned and underpaid.
“We’re in desperate need of paying someone a living wage to somebody to come work in the jail,” Wade said. “It’s a very essential part of criminal justice ... If you don’t have correctional officers to watch the people that are breaking the laws, then what are we going to do? This is a direct safety issue for our society.”
Wade said 25-year-old inmate Quaneisha McCurty, who remains in the Anniston City Jail, was charged in February with assaulting an officer. Wade said McCurty repeatedly struck a corrections officer in the head Feb. 21 before she was pulled off the officer by her fellow inmates.
The next month, 21-year-old inmate Khiraje Forbes was charged twice with assaulting a corrections officer at the main county jail. During one incident on March 11, Wade said, Forbes tried to take another corrections officer’s pepper spray, picked him up and body slammed him onto the floor. Wade said the officer was hospitalized, but is fine now.
Forbes was charged with the second assault March 27.
Wade said both corrections officers were working alone when they were assaulted.
Over the summer, Wade said, the Calhoun County Jail faced significant overcrowding problems. While the jail population has decreased since then, Wade said, it is still overcrowded.
According to Wade, four or five corrections officers work each shift at the Calhoun County Jail, which houses the county’s male population. On an average day, Wade said, the Calhoun County Jail has about 500 inmates.
In the Anniston City Jail, where the Sheriff’s Office houses an average of 100 female inmates, Wade said, there are two officers on duty at all times.
Wade said most corrections officers at the jails are paid around $12 an hour to perform difficult, and sometimes dangerous, tasks.
Nearly four months ago, Calhoun County Commission chair Fred Wilson said, the county raised wages for jail workers from $10. However, Wilson said, the pay is still not equal to corrections officers in other places.
Wade said the combination of low pay, a heavy workload and potential workplace hazards makes the turnover rate among county corrections officers high while making it hard to hire new staff.
“We don’t have long-term employees here, because who would want to come work in a jail for $12 an hour?” Wade asked. “The only thing you can hire for $12 an hour is young kids, and they put up with this and they’re like, ‘I’m out of here.’”
Wade said he had assurances of help from political leaders during last summer’s overcrowding problems.
“People were demanding that the Legislature and the commission help us,” Wade said. “I was promised by our legislative delegation that they were going to help me this legislative session. I’m waiting on that help.”
Wilson said he would like to see corrections officers paid more, but there is not enough money in the county’s budget.
“We use what we take in,” Wilson said. “Our money comes through taxes. We use what we have.”
According to Wilson, the County Commission can’t charge taxes, but the state Legislature can. Currently, Wilson said, the county is working on a proposal to state legislators to ask that they levy more taxes for the Calhoun County Jail system.