Oxford police charged a man last week after, they said, he sexually abused a child younger than 12 between 2011 and 2013.
Police charged the 40-year-old Oxford man Sept. 18 with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents allege that the man “engaged in deviate sexual intercourse,” with a girl younger than 12 and “subjected her to sexual contact,” between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2013.
Attempts to reach Oxford police Wednesday for more information were unsuccessful.
The man was charged Sept. 3 by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12. Investigator Jay Harrington told The Star earlier this month the man had sexually abused the girl, who is a relative, for years.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the person is exonerated. In this case, naming the accused also risks identifying the victim. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Court records indicate the man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail and released on a $90,000 bond on Sept. 19, the day after his arrest.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.