An Anniston woman was charged Monday after she was allegedly found with more than 100 grams of spice, or synthetic marijuana, in July.
Shaquana Cajara Payne, 25, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with trafficking synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said Anniston police arrested Spencer Sai Vonne Thomas, 23, on July 3 from his home on Glen Addie Avenue on an assault charge. When Anniston police arrested Thomas, George said, they saw and smelled marijuana.
George said Payne was at the home while Thomas was arrested.
George said major crimes unit agents searched the home later that day and found 140 grams of spice and drug paraphernalia.
Thomas was arrested Thursday and also charged with trafficking spice and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Payne and Thomas booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Wednesday, each with bond set at $303,000.
Trafficking spice is a Class A felony. If convicted, Payne could face between three years to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.