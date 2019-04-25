A second teenager was indicted earlier this month after he and a 17-year-old from Gadsden allegedly tried to kill a victim in December.

Gary Wayne O’Neal, 17, of Anniston was indicted by a Calhoun County grand jury during its April session on an attempted murder charge.

Court documents allege that O’Neal and Anthony Jamichael Delaney shot the victim Dec. 2 on Asbury Avenue with the intent to kill him.

O’Neal and Delaney were arrested the next day by Anniston police and charged with first-degree assault.

O’Neal and Delaney were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Both were released from jail Feb. 5 on bond, according to jail staff.

An attempt to contact O’Neal’s defense attorney, Julie Kines, on Thursday for additional comment was unsuccessful.

Delaney was also indicted this month on an attempted murder charge, according to court documents.

Attempted murder is a Class A felony. O’Neal and Delaney could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.

Contact Staff Writer Amalia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...