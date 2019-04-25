A second teenager was indicted earlier this month after he and a 17-year-old from Gadsden allegedly tried to kill a victim in December.
Gary Wayne O’Neal, 17, of Anniston was indicted by a Calhoun County grand jury during its April session on an attempted murder charge.
Court documents allege that O’Neal and Anthony Jamichael Delaney shot the victim Dec. 2 on Asbury Avenue with the intent to kill him.
O’Neal and Delaney were arrested the next day by Anniston police and charged with first-degree assault.
O’Neal and Delaney were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Both were released from jail Feb. 5 on bond, according to jail staff.
An attempt to contact O’Neal’s defense attorney, Julie Kines, on Thursday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. O’Neal and Delaney could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.