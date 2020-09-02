Second teen charged in August robbery

Authorities charged a second teenager on Tuesday in connection with an August robbery.
Anniston police charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree robbery and second-degree theft of property.
The teenager’s arrest warrants allege he stole a woman’s gun on Aug. 10 and robbed a man that same day with a “gun like object.”
According to court documents, police charged a 17-year-old boy with the same robbery last week.
Because the suspects were juveniles, Sgt. Randy Grier declined to comment on the incidents.
The 16-year-old boy was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500. As of Wednesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, the boy could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.