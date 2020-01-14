Second suspect charged in Anniston bar shooting

Anniston police charged a second man Monday in a shooting that injured four people at an Anniston bar in December.
Police charged Trevontarious Deshawn Tucker, 25, with two counts of first-degree assault.
Police first charged Demonta Terrell Miller, 26, in the incident in late December, weeks after the two men allegedly opened fire at each other inside the Smoking Moose.
Police told The Star in December the two men were in the bar at around 2 a.m. Dec. 8 when they got into an argument and began shooting at each other.
An Anniston man waived his preliminary hearing Monday after police charged him with shooting two people at a bar in December.
Four people were injured in a shooting at the Smoking Moose in Anniston early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
According to police, Tucker, Miller and two bystanders were shot. Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening.
Tucker’s bond was set at $30,000 for the assault charges. As of Tuesday morning, Tucker was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster.
He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction, according to state law.