Second Smoking Moose shooting case sent to grand jury

An Anniston man charged in a shooting at a local bar opted Monday to send his case to a grand jury for review.
Trevontarious Deshawn Tucker, 25, waived his preliminary Monday afternoon.
Tucker was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault after he allegedly opened fire in an Anniston bar on Dec. 8.
Police first charged Demonta Terrell Miller, 26, in December, with two counts of first-degree assault. Miller waived his preliminary hearing earlier this month.
Police told The Star in December the two men were in the Smoking Moose around 2 a.m. when they got into an argument and began shooting at each other.
Police said Tucker and Miller shot each other and two bystanders. According to police, none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Both men were booked into the Calhoun County Jail after their arrests, each with bond set at $30,000. Tucker was released Jan. 13 on bond, according to jail staff. Miller remained Monday in jail.
Tucker’s defense attorney, Lindsay McCarroll, declined to comment.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.