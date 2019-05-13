An Anniston man was charged Friday after he allegedly assaulted a man in April until the victim lost consciousness.
Demarius Devon Whorton, 20, was charged by Anniston police with second-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Whorton and 20-year-old Demario Lamonte Burnett got into an argument with a 19-year-old man April 11 in the parking lot of Norwood Homes before they kicked and punched him unconscious. Price told The Star in April that the victim was taken to UAB Hospital.
Burnett was arrested April 26 and also charged with second-degree assault.
Wharton and Burnett remained Monday in the Calhoun County Jail. Wharton’s bond was set at $7,500, and Burnett’s bond on a previous charge was revoked. Whorton is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. May 20.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year-prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.