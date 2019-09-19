An Eastaboga man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in the fatal 2016 shooting of an Anniston man.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones sentenced Deanthony Reginald Miller, 23, of DeArmanville to serve five years in prison and 15 years on probation and to pay more than $8,000 to the victim’s family. Miller was granted almost three years worth of jail credit.
Jones also ordered that Miller and Albert Lawrence Edison, 25, who pleaded guilty earlier this month in the same incident, jointly pay more than $8,000 in restitution to the victim’s family.
Miller and Edison, along with Meghan Ann Jones, 28, also of Eastaboga, were charged in November 2016 with murder after, police said, they fatally shot 23-year-old Antonio Devaras Swink during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.
Authorities told The Star in 2016 they were called around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 13 about a shooting on Smith Street near Oxford and arrived on the scene to find Swink suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest. Swink was pronounced dead nearly an hour later at Regional Medical Center.
Attempts to reach Miller’s defense attorneys, Johnny Norton and Allen Meighen, for additional comment on his guilty plea were not immediately successful.
Miller and Edison remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting transfer to a state penitentiary. Court documents indicate Meghan Ann Jones was released from jail in November on bond and awaits trial.