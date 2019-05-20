A Ranburne man was charged Monday after he was allegedly found with child pornography.
The 40-year-old man was charged by the State Bureau of Investigation with four counts of child pornography.
Lt. Brooke Walker said in an email the man was arrested by SBI’s Special Victims Unit and members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after they received an investigative lead.
The man was booked into the Cleburne County Jail. Walker said Monday afternoon his bond had not yet been set.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes, until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.