SBI: Jacksonville man shared obscene images of minors

State authorities charged a Jacksonville man last week after he allegedly shared obscene images of minors over the course of several months.
The State Bureau of Investigation charged the 54-year-old man on Dec. 13 with four counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter involving a minor younger than 17.
According to the man’s arrest warrants, he shared images of four minors engaged in sex acts. Images of two of the victims were shared, records state, between Sept. 19 and Dec. 19. Images of the other two victims were allegedly shared between Sept. 19 and Nov. 20.
An attempt to reach SBI agents for more information was not immediately successful.
The man was previously charged in 2014 with four counts of possession of pornographic material with minors, a Class C felony. He pleaded guilty to two of those charges in 2017, while the other two were dropped.
The man remained in Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $60,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan 13 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes, until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Dissemination or public display of obscene material involving minors under 17 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.