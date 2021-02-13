Roy Webb man held on sex crimes charges

A man in the Roy Webb community faces multiple sex crime charges after being arrested Thursday, court records show.
Calhoun County jail logs on Saturday showed a 57-year old inmate at the jail after he was arrested Thursday night and held on one charge of sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years old and three charges of first-degree sodomy. According to court records, the man lives on Roy Webb Road, in the rural community north of Jacksonville.
Court records show that the man is accused of committing sex crimes between January 2015 and January of this year. It’s unclear, from court records, whether there was one victim or more than one.
The 57-year-old man is being held on $30,000 bond in the sexual abuse charge and $60,000 bond in each of the three sodomy charges.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony, with each count punishable by 10 years to life in prison. Sexual abuse of a child under 12 is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison.
The Anniston Star typically withholds the names of people charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty -- unless the defendant holds a position of public trust -- because the stigma associated with the charges can linger even if the person is acquitted. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.