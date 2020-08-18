Robbery investigation leads to drug trafficking charges

Deputies charged a Jacksonville man last week with a July robbery, which led to the arrest of two alleged drug traffickers during the investigation.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Jeffrey Hunter Taylor, 23, on Aug. 11 with first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Taylor’s arrest warrants, he robbed a man July 28 and stole his money.
On Jan. 17, Taylor allegedly used a counterfeit $10 bill and a counterfeit $50 and had a needle with drug residue on him.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies were following up on the robbery at a home in Alexandria when they discovered a man and woman with more than 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Deputies charged Krystal Leann Greenwood, 38, of Birmingham and Michael Ray Nelson, 42, of Alexandria on Aug. 10, each with meth trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, the pair were also allegedly found with marijuana, digital scales with drug residue on them and a revolver.
Taylor was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $48,000. Prosecutors moved to have Taylor’s bonds on previous charges revoked, according to jail records.
Greenwood’s bond was set at $39,000 and Nelson’s bond was set at $36,000.
All three remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail and were scheduled for preliminary hearings Aug. 27.
First-degree robbery and trafficking meth are both Class A felonies. If convicted, Taylor, Greenwood and Nelson could each face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
First-degree possession of a forged instrument is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.