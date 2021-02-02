Roanoke teenager charged with rape of relative

Police apprehended a young man from Roanoke on Tuesday after he allegedly raped a female relative in December.
Roanoke arrested the 18-year-old man at a home in the city, charging him with first-degree rape.
According to an incident report sent via email by Roanoke Police Chief Jonathan Caldwell, the assault happened around 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at a home in the southwest part of Roanoke.
Caldwell said the man went to the house that day, but the victim refused to let him in. After a child in the home opened the door for him, Caldwell said, he threw her onto the floor of a bedroom. She landed on a crib occupied by an infant, Caldwell said, before the man raped her and left.
The woman went to Tanner Medical Center in Wedowee for a rape kit, Caldwell said.
Police got a warrant the day after the incident. Caldwell said officers were unable to find him until Tuesday, when they received a tip he was at a house in the city.
The man’s bond was set at $30,000. As of Tuesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to a $60,000 fine.