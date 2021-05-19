Roanoke Packing Company under extra supervision after ‘inhumane’ incident with cow

Operations at a Roanoke plant are under increased supervision, following a four-day suspension, by the United States Department of Agriculture after employees reportedly failed to treat the livestock humanely earlier this month.
In a letter to Roanoke Packing Company, located on Chestnut Street in Roanoke, inspectors suspended the plant May 6, hours after they saw an employee shoot a beef cow three times with a firearm and then cut the animal, after which the cow stood up and bellowed. Inspectors allege employees made no additional attempts to stun the cow before it died.
During the incident, the USDA asserted, the plant failed to use the gun in a manner that would have rendered the cow unconscious “with a minimum of excitement or discomfort,” before cutting it.
During a routine animal slaughtering, the animal is “stunned” two times, effectively killing it, before it is stuck and left to bleed out, according to USDA spokesperson Buck McKay. The USDA requires that an inspector is present for 100 percent of an establishment’s slaughtering operations.
According to a second letter to the plant, dated May 10, the plant had provided the USDA Jackson District Office in Mississippi with written corrective actions and preventive measures, assuring that animals will be handled humanely, and was allowed to resume operations.
Roanoke Packing Company is under a period of increased supervision for at least 90 days, McKay said, in which inspectors will give a written report on at least a bi-weekly basis to the Jackson District Office detailing how the plant is implementing those corrective and preventative measures. Also, a USDA investigator can visit the plant at any time.
“We need to ensure that, one, the establishment is doing what they said they would do and, two, those corrective measures are effective,” McKay said.
Attempts Wednesday to reach Roanoke Packing Company for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Colin Henstock, the assistant manager of investigations at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, sent a letter to Randolph County District Attorney Jeremy Duerr asking that the parties involved be criminally charged.
In the letter, Henstock wrote the slaughter violated Alabama’s animal cruelty law, which forbids anyone from subjecting “any animal to cruel mistreatment.” As of Wednesday, Henstock said, he hadn’t heard back from Duerr.
Henstock on Wednesday referred to the slaughter as “inept and cruel,” and said cows feel pain and are no less deserving of compassion and respect than a cat or a dog.
“The victims of botched stunning attempts, such as the one at Roanoke Packing Company, do suffer immensely,” Henstock said Wednesday.