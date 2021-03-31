Roanoke man charged with stabbing father

A young Roanoke man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his father earlier this week.
Roanoke police charged Christopher Tyler Smith, 21, on Tuesday morning with first-degree domestic violence.
According to Smith’s arrest warrant, he stabbed his father in the lower right area of his stomach on Monday. The father was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Ga., court records state.
Before the victim was stabbed, he and his son had gotten into an argument around 10 p.m. because the son had apparently tried to push the refrigerator over, according to Sgt. Randy Moore.
“He thought his son had punched him in his side at first,” Moore said. “Then he went out onto the porch and saw the blood.”
Roanoke police took the younger Smith into custody at the scene. Smith denied his involvement to police and blamed the stabbing on a man with a motorcycle, Moore said.
Police took out a warrant against Smith the next morning, according to Moore.
On Monday, Moore said he was unsure of the victim’s condition.
First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.