Roanoke man charged with brutally stabbing relative

A Roanoke man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly stabbed a relative, seriously injuring her, last week.
Roanoke police charged Denzel Kelley, 23, on Friday with attempted murder and second-degree assault.
According to his arrest warrant, Kelley stabbed a woman in the chest and upper arm that day with a large kitchen knife, breaking the blade off in her arm. Roanoke police investigator Lorenzo Foster said it happened at a home in the 400 block of Randolph Street.
Roanoke police Chief Jonathan Caldwell said Kelley told police he attacked her because she wouldn’t let him drink, then told them it was because she wouldn’t teach him how to be a “telepath,” or to read minds.
Medics flew the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she was treated for her injuries. Foster said the woman was still in the hospital on Monday.
Kelley was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $55,000.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Kelley could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.