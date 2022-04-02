Recruitment, new laws prove challenging for local law enforcement

Four of Calhoun County’s law enforcement leaders told a Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce forum Friday they are working to meet the challenges of recruiting new officers, dealing with the effects of new laws and bemoaning the lack of stricter enforcement of laws already on the books.
The occasion was the Chamber’s annual Law Enforcement Forum, which was held Friday at Anniston’s Justin Sollohub Justice Center Friday morning.
Sheriff Matthew Wade began the meeting noting the differences between the county and city agencies.
“We are the legal arm of the court, and we have 126,000 annually visit our courthouse that our deputies scan in order to keep it secure,” Wade said. “Our patrol area is 612 square miles. We might have a call at Highway 78 and Highway 9, and the very next call might be in Piedmont.
“We travel a little bit further than the other agencies, and we have only 22 deputies to patrol that 612 square miles, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We receive about 130,000 calls a year to our dispatch center and we have school resource officers in seven different schools with 22 buildings.”
Wade said a new K-9 officer will soon be added to the SRO force.
He then addressed the potential problem with the new permitless-carry gun law for the state of Alabama.
“One of the biggest issues sheriffs have had with it is, although we are all for constitutional rights, this is a tool that allows law enforcement to do something with somebody when we pull then over,” Wade said. “If it was an 18-year-old kid with a bunch of guns, we could do something about it. Now we won’t be able to do that, but it is the law.’
Wade added the sheriff’s department receives money from permits that are now in jeopardy.
“In Calhoun County, 62.5 percent of every permit sold went into a fund to buy our vehicles,” he said. “The county commission hasn’t spent one red penny buying or equipping vehicles in the five-plus years I have been sheriff. The other 37.5 percent goes into paying for our body cameras, training, and we like that set-up. Now, that ability has been taken away from us. This year alone, we are already $150,000 short because people have already stopped buying permits and we need to buy 10 cars this year.”
He said the numbers in the jail are “at the best levels in 15 years,” and a $5 million renovation project for the facility is about to get underway within the next month.
Wade also said these were “unprecedented times” in trying to recruit and retain qualified officers.
“I don’t know what the magic number is, but we are not there as far as salaries and being able to retain people,” Wade said. “Law enforcement has been villainized over the past few years to make people believe we are the enemy. We’re anything but the villians. All of that has a price, and the price is nobody wants to be in law enforcement for any amount of money, and those that do want to have the pick of where they want to go. We have to do something to make law enforcement an honorable, professional place.”
He said everyone wants the “gold standard” in law enforcement, “but we pay them day-labor salaries.”
“You can’t have both,” Wade said. “Until we can take those day labor salaries up to where the expectations are for law enforcement, there is going to be problems.”
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said his city is attempting to solve the recruitment situation.
“We have been able to talk to our mayor and council about our concerns about hiring and retaining and being competitive with agencies around us,” Wood said. “I’m pleased to announce they not only listened, but they plan to go above and beyond what we asked for and proposed to them.”
He said the council has approved a 5 percent mid-year cost of living raise and added hazardous duty pay for all fire and police officers, corrections officers, and dispatchers.
“We believe that’s a game-changer for us,” Wood said.
Wood said his department has remained active working with state officials to rid the city of human trafficking and narcotics “and get them behind bars.”
He added a new special operations unit has been created and dedicated to “serving warrants and arresting those individuals who are continuously causing trouble.”
“They patrol our high-crime areas in an effort to drive down burglaries and thefts,” Wood said. “I’m proud to say we are already seeing the fruits of their labors, which are driving those numbers down and ensuring those criminal elements are driven out of those areas.”
Wood noted just as other law agencies, “We do a lot with a little.”
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said he continues attempts to gain more officers for the force.
“We are swearing in three new officers today and that still leaves me 17 short,” Bowles said. “We train them and send them to the police academy at $43,000 a year.”
Bowles recalled starting his career at $10 per hour.
“We are the second-highest paid agency in the county now, and when the assistant chief of Jacksonville called to ask questions about how much we made, I knew where this was going,” he said. “They’re going to go up and I’ll have to go back to the council [for more funding]. The people who are winning are the officers. They are getting the benefits. I know our great council hates to see me coming with my hand out, but I will all day if I have to.”
“I think we would pay our people half a million to a million dollars a year if we could because that’s what they are worth by what they are doing every day for you,” Bowles said.
Bowles said the department is making a “concerted effort” on social media to combat the negative stereotypes of law enforcement.
“Some of it we caused ourselves, some of it we did not,” he said. “If we can control the message we are putting out, that it is OK to be a police officer, we can get families on board for their men and women who want to come and serve this community. We need to change that narrative and say you can serve and be a positive influence on your community.”
He cited the drive to revitalize Noble Street and said eight additional surveillance cameras have been secured through a grant to help “keep up with what’s going on downtown.”
“I would rather people see the blue lights flashing on those box cameras and it deters them from maybe trying to see if someone’s car is unlocked,” Bowles said. “The perceptions of an area and a person’s feeling of safety has a lot to do with improving that area. I hope those cameras do that.”
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge took note of how crimes have decreased in the city and praised his force for “doing an outstanding job.”
“We have placed some of our investigators with federal task forces and that has certainly paid dividends for us in helping bring crime levels down,” Partridge said.
He said 32 agencies are now involved with the EMAC Center and “it is working tremendously well.”
“Criminals don’t know jurisdictional boundaries,” Partridge said. “If we can all work together under one roof to help tamp down those crimes and put those individuals behind bars, it helps our whole region.”
Partridge also reiterated one of his main concerns that laws are not strict enough in keeping repeat criminals off the street.
“The Legislature should be making law enforcement easier, not harder, by passing legislation that keeps repeat offenders behind bars and not walking on the streets,” he said.
Partridge said he is “sick and tired” of seeing the same criminals “pass through the doors of the jail and back on the streets committing felonies and more victims.”
“We need people in office who are actually going to stand up for law and order, enforce the law, and make sure penalties are put forth that will keep these individuals behind bars,” Partridge said. “You can only rehabilitate somebody so much. They have to take an interest and say they are going to straighten up and do the right thing.”
“Those who don’t make the decision or effort to straighten up need to be behind bars and not out preying on your mothers, fathers, grandfathers, grandmothers, children, and our law enforcement officers,” he said. “We see that daily across the state and locally.”