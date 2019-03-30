Beverly, Mass., resident Natasha Harkins-Dube said she wasn’t looking for money when she was notified nearly two years ago that she could be owed thousands in restitution from the 1991 death of her father in Calhoun County.
Dube’s father, Scott Harkins, had just moved to Calhoun County when he was fatally shot outside a bar in Weaver. Dube was two years old when Harkins died at age 24. His killer, Robert Davis West, was convicted in 1994 of manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution. Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner said recently West, who has completed his sentence, has paid $7,000.
Calhoun County Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson said her office keeps restitution money owed to crime victims for five years before it is turned over to the County Commission.
Each month, McCarson said, her staff compiles a “non-disbursement” list of people who are owed restitution. Typically, she said, notification letters are sent to that person’s last known address. Restitution checks are sent out every Thursday, McCarson said.
According to McCarson, identifying who is owed money is simple, but locating those people is much more difficult.
“We don’t have the resources to find people,” McCarson said. “We’re constantly sending letters asking them to call us and we get it back.”
McCarson said, as of March 27, that the circuit clerk’s office had $37,316.83 on hold in restitution. McCarson encourages anyone who believes they may be owed restitution to contact her office at 256-231-1750 and ask for the bookkeeper.
Victims of Crime and Leniency state director Janette Grantham said it’s rare that victims receive restitution.
“If an inmate is sent to prison, it isn’t very likely that they will be earning money,” Grantham said. “Most people who go to prison don’t have any money.”
Dube said her cousin, who had worked with Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller, notified her uncle, who was stationed in Anniston at the time of Harkins’ death, that she could receive the money. Dube said she submitted an adoption certificate and her birth certificate as evidence
Turner said two people have made a claim to restitution in Harkins’ case. Court records identified the second person as Sabrina Lane, who alleged that Harkins is her father.
A hearing to determine who gets the restitution money from Harkins’ case was scheduled for March 13. Turner opted to wait 30 days to allow time for him to receive Dube’s birth certificate and any documents from Lane.
Dube said she received a letter nearly six months ago that told her about Lane filing the claim. Dube said she doesn’t know her and has never heard of her.
Court documents state that Lane has not submitted any documentation to show their familial relationship.
“I figured that if she didn’t file any documents, she wouldn’t get any of the restitution,” Dube said. “If she’s legitimately his daughter, then she’s entitled to restitution.”
Attempts to contact District Judge Randy Moeller, who requested the hearing, for more information about Lane was unsuccessful.
Dube said she grew up without a father, and feels that West’s sentence was not severe enough.
“When you shoot someone and kill them, it seems like a slap on the wrist,” Dube said. “I always had the question of what was he like and what our relationship would be like.”
While she didn’t know her father, Dube said, his death deeply affected members of her family who did.
“It destroyed my uncle. He never got over it,” Dube said. “He lost his best friend.”
In February 2018, the circuit clerk’s office turned over more than $144,000 that was overdue to the commission at the request of state auditors. McCarson said the money was turned in late because her office was in between bookkeepers at the time.
Most counties, Grantham said, collect the sentenced person’s court fees before collecting restitution.
“If you put victims as the last ones to get any restitution, it’s almost impossible to recoup those losses,” Grantham said.
Because restitution in Harkins’ case was paid in 2017 after West’s release from prison, McCarson said, the clerk’s office has that money.
“If they got any money out of him, they’re doing good,” Grantham said.