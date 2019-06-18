A Ranburne man charged earlier this year in connection with a fatal wreck was indicted by a Cleburne County grand jury this month.
Ruben Jonathan Morgan, 49, was indicted on one count of manslaughter.
Morgan’s indictment, filed June 5, alleged that he recklessly caused the death of Beverly Weathers by driving a truck above the speed limit and on the wrong side of the road while under the influence of alcohol.
State troopers told The Star in January that Weathers, 45, was driving west around 1:30 Jan. 20 on Alabama 46 in Cleburne County when Morgan, who was traveling east, hit her car. Weathers was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Troopers said Weathers’ daughter was in the car during the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital. Troopers said in January she was expected to fully recover from her injuries. Because Weathers’ daughter was a juvenile, troopers declined to release her name.
Morgan, who was also taken to a nearby hospital, was booked into the Cleburne County Jail four days after the wreck.
Morgan remained in jail Tuesday with bond set at $60,000. He is set to appear in court 9 a.m. Aug. 15 for an arraignment.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony, which can result in a 20-year prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.