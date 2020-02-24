Ranburne man indicted on child porn charges

A Cleburne County grand jury indicted a Ranburne man earlier this month after he was reportedly had child pornography last year.
The grand jury indicted the 40-year-old man on four counts of possession of child pornography. According to his indictment, the man had the images between February 2019 and May.
Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation arrested the man May 20. Lt. Brooke Walker told The Star the bureau’s Special Victims Unit and members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force apprehended him after they received an investigative lead.
The man was initially booked into the Cleburne County Jail, with bond set at $12,000. He bonded out of jail in June. The man’s arraignment is set for May 1.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes before they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.