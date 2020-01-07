Rainbow City man indicted on sex crimes in Calhoun County

A Rainbow City man was jailed Monday after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him with two sex crimes involving a child.
The 53-year-old man was indicted on charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to his indictment, the man had “deviate sexual intercourse” with a victim younger than 12 and subjected her to sexual contact between January 2011 and September 2016.
An attempt to reach prosecutors for more information was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $150,000 and released Tuesday.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even after the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.