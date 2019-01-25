A judge on Wednesday denied access to a crime scene by an attorney defending two incarcerated brothers charged with murder.
Defense attorney Dani Bone, who is representing Tony Lee Putman, 40, and Timothy Mark Putman, 33, both of Wellington, initially filed a request to access the area where the partial remains of 26-year-old Kelsey Abigail Williams, of Jacksonville, were located in a burned-out van in June.
In the request, Bone asked that he and Tony Putman’s investigator be allowed to look around on the Wellington property, which is privately owned. On Oct. 25, Bone wrote that the property owner had not responded to his phone calls and the owner’s wife had refused to cooperate without a court order.
Bone said it was clear only to police where the van was found on the property, and that timely access to the area is critical in the Putmans’ defense.
“Time is of the essence,” Bone wrote. “If (the) Defendant waits to file this motion after indictment, crucial evidence may no longer be available such as burnt vegetation, trees or evidence the police may have missed.”
Then-District Judge Chris McIntyre denied the request the same day it was filed.
On Oct. 29, Bone filed a request for the judge to reconsider his earlier decision, stating that the brothers’ legal counsel was willing to abide by all “reasonable” conditions placed on the scene’s inspection. Current District Judge Randy Moeller denied the request Wednesday.
The Star’s attempts to reach Bone late Friday were unsuccessful.
The brothers were initially arrested on June 18. Both were charged with murder after authorities said they killed Williams by applying blunt force trauma to her head and dismembered and burned her body on June 2.
Some of Williams’ remains were initially found June 2 close to a trailer behind RJ’s gas station in Glencoe, near the Calhoun-Etowah county line. Additional remains were found in the burned-out van on June 9. Williams was later identified through dental records by forensic experts.
Tony and Timothy Putman are both being held in the Calhoun County Jail, with each of their bonds set at $500,000.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, the Putmans could each face life sentences in prison, according to state law.