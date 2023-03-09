 Skip to main content
Potentially exculpatory evidence lost in assault case

Defense accuses state’s attorney of ‘willful misconduct’

Weens courtroom

Inside Judge Jennifer Weems’ courtroom, a small group hears court arguments about a 2018 assault case of which evidence was lost.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Defense attorneys representing a man charged with first-degree assault have accused a Calhoun County assistant district attorney of suppressing exculpatory evidence in their client’s case.

In a two-hour hearing in Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Weems’ courtroom Thursday afternoon, defense attorney Tina E. Roberts made a motion to dismiss the case of Jonathan Lee Poss, of Weaver, who allegedly assaulted a woman at her home in Weaver in September 2018 after an altercation had occurred.

