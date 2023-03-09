Potentially exculpatory evidence lost in assault case

Defense attorneys representing a man charged with first-degree assault have accused a Calhoun County assistant district attorney of suppressing exculpatory evidence in their client’s case.
In a two-hour hearing in Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Weems’ courtroom Thursday afternoon, defense attorney Tina E. Roberts made a motion to dismiss the case of Jonathan Lee Poss, of Weaver, who allegedly assaulted a woman at her home in Weaver in September 2018 after an altercation had occurred.
Poss’s indictment records stated that he had “caused serious physical injury,” to Mellye Elizabeth McCabe with a caulking gun.
At the hearing, Roberts claimed that evidence which could potentially help prove her client’s innocence has since been deleted and thus cannot be made available to the defense. This evidence should have been preserved by law enforcement and filed into discovery by the State’s counsel but was not — despite several attempts by the defense to obtain the records.
Roberts gave an extensive timeline of each time the records were requested at each pre-trial preceding where defense counsel was assured the items would be provided.
Items in question include electronic files, such as body cam footage and photographs of defensive wounds on Poss, taken by the Weaver Police Department on the date the incident occurred.
According to the documents filed by the defense, Poss and his alleged victim, McCabe, had a disagreement over non-payment of work Poss had performed at McCabe’s home. When she refused to pay him, Poss said he would keep some of the McCabe’s tools he’d been using to complete the job as payment, court documents stated.
When Poss began to collect the tools, Poss claims McCabe began striking him several times with a rake. Poss claims, according to the documents, that as McCabe struck him, he raised his arms to block her blows and let some of the tools he held in his hands fall — which then struck McCabe by accident.
Court documents state that Poss immediately went to the police to report the incident, where they took photographs and a witness statement from both Poss and his wife, who had seen the event “in its entirety.”
Roberts accused the assistant district attorney at the time of “cherry picking” evidence for the case file that was only favorable to the state.
“I was not the only one,” Roberts said, claiming that other cases had passed the trial deadline that were older than hers who were in similar situations.
“The State has acted in bad faith in this particular situation,” Roberts continued.
Representing the state, Assistant District Attorney Matthew McCullars was not the original ADA on the case, and that individual’s name was not revealed during the hearing Thursday. However, McCullars provided the example of several other cases where evidence had unintentionally been deleted or lost and yet the court’s decision was to put it to a jury to decide.
McCullars conceded that the items in question were in fact gone, but had not been intentionally deleted.
McCullars said that the electronic files were stored on a “rolling server” that deletes files automatically after a certain period of time. The ADA at the time failed to procure that evidence from the Weaver Police Department in a timely fashion before the evidence was deleted.
McCullars said it was a simple matter of procedure rather than intentional misconduct. He argued to the court that the matter should still be decided by a jury, as it is the very cornerstone of the American judicial system.
McCullars also argued that the state suffers from the loss of evidence in this case as well.
The facts of the case, McCullars claimed, do not warrant a dismissal, as a dismissal by the court is of the highest sanction reserved as a last resort.
However, Roberts asserted that the state’s actions or lack thereof was indeed cause for the “extreme sanction” of dismissal, stating that the “willful misconduct” the former ADA displayed “violated the defendant’s rights of due process.”
According to McCullars, the rake which McCabe allegedly used to strike Poss was only recovered from the scene this year. The caulking gun was never taken as evidence.
Weems told both the defendant and the victim in the case that neither party had experienced justice in this case. The judge added that, under McCullars’ new appointment to the case, she was confident that this type of behavior would not continue.
Weems did not rule on the motion Thursday, and will consider all arguments by both parties in the following days.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.