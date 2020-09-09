Police: Woman stabbed other woman over suspected affair

Police charged an Anniston woman last week after she allegedly attacked another woman over a suspected affair.
Anniston police charged Susan Denise McDaniel, 54, on Sept. 3 with second-degree assault.
Sgt. Randy Grier said McDaniel confronted the victim around 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 16 outside a home in the 300 block of Elm Street. McDaniel believed her “man” had been cheating with the victim, Grier said.
According to Grier, McDaniel threatened to stab the victim before stabbing her in the hand and “under her arm.”
The victim was treated at the scene by Anniston firefighters, Grier said, but refused any further medical treatment.
McDaniel was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. Court records showed on Wednesday she was no longer an inmate. Her preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a maximum 10-year prison sentence and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.