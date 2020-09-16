Police: Woman stabbed man with scissors

An Anniston woman remained in jail Wednesday after she reportedly attacked a man with a pair of scissors early that morning.
Anniston police charged Leilana Rena Ingram Vinson, 43, with second-degree domestic violence.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Vinson and a man got into an argument around 2 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of West 22nd Street when Vinson began stabbing the man multiple times with a pair of scissors.
Ingram was arrested at the scene and booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in prison upon conviction.