You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Police: Woman stabbed man with scissors

An Anniston woman remained in jail Wednesday after she reportedly attacked a man with a pair of scissors early that morning.

Anniston police charged Leilana Rena Ingram Vinson, 43, with second-degree domestic violence.

Sgt. Randy Grier said Vinson and a man got into an argument around 2 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of West 22nd Street when Vinson began stabbing the man multiple times with a pair of scissors.

Ingram was arrested at the scene and booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in prison upon conviction.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...