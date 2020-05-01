Police: Woman stabbed man at Anniston home

Anniston police charged a woman Thursday after she allegedly attacked a man that day.
Police charged Lakeithia Deshay Williams, 29, with second-degree domestic violence.
According to her arrest warrant, Williams stabbed a man with a knife. Lt. Chris Sparks said via text message the incident happened Thursday night at a home on E Street. Sparks said Williams stabbed the man somewhere in the upper body.
Williams was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where she remained Friday, with bond set at $15,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 28.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.