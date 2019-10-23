Anniston police were investigating Wednesday after, they said, someone shot into a woman’s car early that morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 59-year-old woman had been visiting a friend at Constantine Homes and left at around 2:30 a.m.
As the woman was driving away, Price said, she heard gunshots and then something hitting her car. A police report listed her car as a black 2013 GMC Terrain.
Price said the woman later pulled over and called police, who noticed a dent and a bullet hole in the car.
As of Wednesday morning, Price said, investigators had not identified a suspect.
If a suspect is arrested, they could be charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. According to state law, shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.