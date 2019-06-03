Anniston police were investigating Monday after a woman and her boyfriend allegedly attacked the woman’s father Friday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the woman and her boyfriend punched, kicked and hit her father with a glass bottle at around 10:45 a.m. Friday at the victim’s home in the 400 block of Chestnut Avenue.
Prior to the attack, Price said, the woman and her boyfriend had been staying with her father and became angry after he told them he planned to evict them.
Price said the victim was not taken to the hospital.
Police identified the suspects, but had made no arrests as of Monday morning, Price said. If the suspects are arrested, they could each be charged with second-degree assault.
According to Alabama law, second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction.