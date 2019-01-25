A Weaver couple was arrested Monday after, police say, they exposed a child to drugs in October.
Phillip Fulmer, 21, and Sydney Marie Heany, 19, who both list an address at Connamera Place, were each charged by Weaver police with chemical endangerment of a child.
Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush said warrants for Fulmer’s and Heany’s arrests were issued Dec. 29, after officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their home Oct. 9.
Bush said officers responded to a report of domestic violence on Oct. 9, and Fulmer was subsequently charged with third-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While at their home, Bush said an officer noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia sitting on a table “in plain view,” within reach of a 1-year-old child in the couple’s care.
“It was the simple fact that was accessible to the child,” Bush said.
According to Bush, Fulmer and Heany were later apprehended during a traffic stop by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Fulmer and Heany were booked into the Calhoun County Jail and bond for each was set at $7,500. Neither defendant was listed on the jail’s online roster Thursday afternoon.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years upon conviction, according to state law.
Fulmer’s and Heany’s cases were assigned to District Court Judge Randy Moeller, and both set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31.