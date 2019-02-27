Police responded to an incident Tuesday at Constantine Homes in Anniston in which, police say, a group of people shot into an unoccupied car.
According to Anniston police, a group of people drove to an address on the 300 block of Elm Street around 10:30 p.m., yelled, “Hey, boy,” at a 44-year-old man and shot into his 2015 Dodge Charger. The man was not in the car during the incident, according to Lt. Chris Sparks.
Sparks said gunshot shattered the car’s rear windshield.
Sparks said the victim was unable to identify any potential suspects.
Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle is a Class C felony. According to state law, Class C felonies can result in up to 10 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction.