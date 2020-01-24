Police: Thursday shooting injures one

Anniston police were investigating Friday after a man was allegedly shot in the back the previous evening.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the victim was getting into a friend’s car around 6:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Moore Avenue when they heard gunshots from an unknown direction.
Price said some of the bullets hit the victim in the back, and his friend drove him to Regional Medical Center immediately after.
Price said Friday the victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries.
As of Friday morning, Price said, police had not identified a suspect. If a suspect is arrested, they could be charged with first-degree assault.
According to state law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.