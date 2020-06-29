Police: Teens robbed at Saks grocery store

Anniston police were investigating Monday after a group of men reportedly robbed a group of teenagers Friday night.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the teenagers were in the parking lot of the Pic-N-Sav on U.S. 431 in Saks late Friday night when a group of men approached them with guns and robbed them of their money and cellphones at gunpoint.
Price declined to say whether or not anyone was injured during the incident, due to the victims’ ages.
“There’s kids involved,” Price said. “We don’t like to give out too much information about kids.”
As of Monday, Price said, police had developed “persons of interest” and spoken to a few of them, but had made no arrests.
If arrested, the men could be charged with first degree robbery, a Class A felony that could result in life imprisonment and a maximum fine of $60,000 upon conviction.