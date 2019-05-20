An Anniston student was charged Friday after he allegedly called in a bomb threat at Anniston High School that morning.
Miami Jerome Thomas, 18, was charged by Anniston police with making a terrorist threat.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Thomas called the school at around 11:30 a.m. and alleged that there was a bomb inside the building.
Price said the school’s resource officer spoke to students and found physical evidence identifying Thomas as the caller.
Principal Charles Gregory said students were evacuated from the school, and stayed outside for nearly 45 minutes.
Thomas was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. from the building that houses the school’s alternative program, according to Price. Gregory said the alternative program is held in the Kilby House.
Price said there was no evidence of a bomb in the school.
Gregory said bomb threats at Anniston High School are rare.
“I couldn’t tell you the last time we had one,” Gregory said.
Thomas was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained on Monday, with bond set at $15,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. June 13 for a preliminary hearing.
Making terrorist threats is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.