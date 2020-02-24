Police: Shots fired into two Anniston houses

Anniston police were investigating Monday after someone reportedly shot into two houses Sunday night when people were inside.
According to police records, someone shot into the first house, in the 1800 block of Thomas Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the house was vacant, but being remodeled, and someone who was hired to work on the house heard gunshots from outside and discovered the house had been shot into.
Two windows and some drywall were damaged, per police records.
The second house, in the 1900 block of Thomas Avenue, was shot into nearly 30 minutes later.
Price said the owner of that house told police he believed the culprit is someone whom he has an “ongoing dispute with,” and gave the man’s name to police.
Price said Monday morning police had not yet spoken to the suspect.
If the man is arrested, he could be charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied building. According to state law, shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and and a maximum fine of $30,000.