Heflin police said they caught two men Wednesday night after the men allegedly robbed a convenience store nearly an hour before.
According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a man robbed a convenience store near Interstate 20’s Exit 199 at around 7:30 p.m., then got into a white Hyundai Tiburon, driven by another man.
Still images from surveillance video included in the post show the man pointing a gun inside the store and a white car outside.
According to the post, the car drove onto the eastbound lanes of I-20.
In an update to the post, police said they captured the two within an hour. The post did not name the suspects.
Attempts to reach Heflin police for more information on the case were not immediately successful.