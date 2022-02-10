Police say shooting death Feb. 1 occurred in robbery

Anniston police have released a limited amount of information about a shooting that resulted in a fatality Feb. 1 in Anniston.
Jeffrey A. Brodeur, 54, of Anniston, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Front Street following a robbery, a press release from the Anniston Police Department stated Thursday.
Officers from the Anniston Police Department responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. and Brodeur was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot, the press release stated, during a robbery.
Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits said in the release that no further information would be made available for the time being as the investigation is ongoing, but asked if anyone should have information about the case to contact the APD’s Investigative Division at (256) 240-4000.