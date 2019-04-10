A Piedmont man was charged Tuesday after, police said, he shot and killed his brother-in-law during an argument that day.
Jessie James Beecham, 23, was charged with murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Joseph Solomon Nicholas Haywood, who was married to Beecham’s sister.
Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton said Haywood and Beecham had been arguing when Beecham picked up a gun and shot Haywood in the chest at their shared home on the 4000 block of Old Piedmont-Gadsden Highway. Norton said he did not know what the men were arguing about.
Norton said police received a call about the shooting at around 1:30 p.m. and arrived at the house to find Haywood suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Norton said Haywood was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead minutes after he arrived.
According to Norton, Beecham was arrested at the scene. Norton said several people were at the house during the shooting, but no one else was injured.
Beecham remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail. Norton said that Beecham’s bond is set at $60,000, and that he is slated to appear in court 1:30 p.m. May 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Beecham could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.