An Oxford man was charged Saturday with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Demario Mantrice Lindsey, 29, was arrested and charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit.
According to his arrest warrant, Lindsey helped set up a drug deal with Dymion Artegus Edmondson, of Anniston, at Edmondson’s home on Sept. 18, 2017.
Capt. Allen George, who leads the major crimes unit, said Lindsey handed a drug known as spice to Edmondson during the transaction.
George defined spice as as dried plant material sprayed with different mind-altering chemicals. In this case, George described the drug as a “synthetic cannabinoid designed to mimic marijuana.”
Because spice is not controlled by the Federal Drug Administration, George said there is no way of telling what chemicals are in the drug. Many times, George said spice is made in overseas clandestine laboratories and can include chemicals like embalming fluid or rat poison.
“The dangerous thing about spice is that I can buy some today and it can have one chemical and I can buy more the next week and it can have a whole cocktail of chemicals,” George said.
On Thursday, Edmondson was arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance was released from the Calhoun County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Lindsey was previously booked into the Calhoun County Jail on Friday after he was charged with failure to appear on a charge of fishing without license. His bond on the conspiracy to distribute charge was set at $15,000. Lindsey is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can carry a maximum sentence of two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines after conviction, according to state law.