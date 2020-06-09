Police: Ohatchee man broke into home, assaulted woman

An Ohatchee man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a woman last week.
Ohatchee police charged Paul William Reaves, 33, on June 2 with first-degree burglary.
Ohatchee police Chief Jason Oden said Reaves broke into his neighbor’s house on Warrior Circle around 6:30 p.m. June 1.
Reaves’ arrest warrant alleged he hit a woman once inside. Oden said the woman had no serious injuries.
Reaves was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, with bond set at $15,000 cash. His next court date is set for June 29.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Reaves could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.