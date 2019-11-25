Anniston police were investigating this morning after a masked man reportedly entered a Saks home and forced a couple at gunpoint to perform sex acts with each other on Sunday.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the couple were at their home in a subdivision off West 64th Street around 3 a.m. Sunday when one of them, a man, left the home.
While he was gone, Price said, the masked man entered the home and forced the woman inside to undress.
Price said the man came back home a short while later and was confronted by the masked man, who also ordered him to undress.
According to Price, the man then forced the couple to perform sexual acts with each other before leaving the home. Price said the couple went to a nearby hospital.
Price said Monday morning police had not identified a suspect. If the masked man is arrested, he could be charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
According to state law, first-degree burglary and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies, which can result in a life sentence in prison and a maximum fine of $60,000 after conviction.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.