Anniston police arrested a man Tuesday after, they said, he tried to rob a convenience store the night before.
Police charged Cambreyon Raquel McKnight, 22, with first-degree robbery, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and third-degree trespassing.
Lt. Chris Sparks said McKnight walked into the Circle K convenience store around 9:45 p.m. Monday holding a handgun. According to Sparks, it appeared that he recognized some of the people inside, panicked and left.
Sparks said McKnight was later spotted at Glen Addie Homes, even though he was included on the Anniston Housing Authority’s trespass list.
McKnight was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $33,500. Court records indicate he was released on bond the day of his arrest.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, McKnight could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.