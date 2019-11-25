Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man allegedly choked a woman the day before.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a man and a woman got into an argument around 8:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1700 block of Valley Creek Road when the man put his hands around the woman’s throat.
Price said the man then left the home. According to Price, the woman did not require serious medical attention.
Price said Monday morning police that had identified the man, but had made no arrests.
If the man is arrested, he could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation. According to state law, domestic violence by strangulation is a class B felony, which can result in up to two decades